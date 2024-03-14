How the AP reported that someone with access to Bernie Moreno’s email created adult website profile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press reported Thursday that someone with access to a work email account for Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno created a profile in late 2008 on an adult website, seeking casual sexual encounters with men. Before running for the Senate as Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate, Moreno expressed some support for gay rights, though his campaign has since accused advocates for LGBTQ rights of advancing a “radical” agenda of “indoctrination.” The AP story relied on records from a number of publicly available sources of information, including a leaked 2016 database from the website Adult Friend Finder. Moreno’s campaign says it was a prank by a former intern, and a lawyer for his campaign insisted Moreno “had nothing to do with the AFF account.”

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and AARON KESSLER Associated Press

