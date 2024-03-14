Europe’s oldest monarch, Norway’s King Harald is discharged from hospital after getting a pacemaker

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, who received a permanent pacemaker earlier this week, has been discharged from the hospital,. The palace said Thursday the 87-year-old monarch “is doing well” but is on sick leave until April 8. The king who fell ill last month during a private holiday with his wife Queen Sonja in Malaysia. The monarch has been in frail health in recent years with numerous hospital stays. He had an operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Harald who duties are ceremonial, ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991. His 50-year-old son, Crown Prince Haakan, is assuming the monarch’s duties.

