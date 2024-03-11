The Vatican unveils its project for the Venice Biennale of Art: inside a women’s prison
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has unveiled a groundbreaking project for the upcoming Venice Biennale of Art: It is mounting a multimedia installation inside Venice’s Giudecca women’s prison. It’s being created with the active participation of inmates and artists and will be open to the public under strict security conditions. Pope Francis is expected to visit the Holy See pavilion “With My Eyes” on April 28. The Holy See has participated for the past few editions of the art and architecture Biennale. But at the unveiling Monday, officials stressed the absolute novelty of this year’s Vatican pavilion. The Biennale opens April 20.