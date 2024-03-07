Woman whose husband killed his 5-year-old daughter granted parole for perjury

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The estranged wife of a New Hampshire man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving the body around for months has been granted parole more than a year after she was sentenced to prison for lying about where she was when the child was last seen. Thirty-three-year-old Kayla Montgomery was the star witness against her husband, Adam Montgomery, during his trial last month on second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Authorities believe Harmony Montgomery was killed on Dec. 7, 2019, but that she wasn’t reported missing for nearly two years after that. Her body has not been found.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.