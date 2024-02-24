3 women have been found dead in a Vienna brothel. A suspect has been arrested

VIENNA (AP) — Police in Vienna say they have launched a criminal investigation after three women were found dead in a brothel. A witness discovered traces of blood outside the building near the Danube River and alerted police on Friday evening. A police spokesperson told The Associated Press on Saturday that the bodies of the three victims had “cuts and stab wounds.” A 27-year-old man was soon arrested in the vicinity of the brothel while carrying a knife. Police said the suspect will be questioned later Saturday. The identities of the three victims remains unclear. Brothels are legal in Austria.

