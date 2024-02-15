Senegal court rules government’s postponement of Feb. 25 presidential vote was illegal
BY BABACAR DIONE AND CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top election authority has voided the president’s postponement of a presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25 and its rescheduling in December, saying the moves were unconstitutional. A judgement approved by seven members of Senegal’s Constitutional Council cancelled the decree signed by President Macky Sall that postponed the election. The judgement also said that the National Assembly’s move on Feb. 5 to reschedule the vote for Dec. 15 also was “contrary to the constitution.”