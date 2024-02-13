Hundreds of rescuers deployed in search for 9 workers missing at landslide-hit Turkish gold mine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says hundreds of rescuers have been deployed to search for at least nine workers who are reported missing after a massive landslide engulfed a gold mine in eastern Turkey. The landslide struck the Copler mine in the town of Ilic in Turkey’s mountainous Erzincan province on Tuesday. Footage seemingly shot by a worker showed a huge mass of earth rushing down a gully, overrunning everything in its path. The landslide involved a mound of soil extracted from the mine. Some 800 search and rescue personnel are involved in the efforts to find the mine workers, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said early Wednesday. Other workers at the mine also joined the rescue efforts while families waited near the site for news of their loved ones, Haberturk television reported.

