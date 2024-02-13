4 are dead and 5 are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a Puerto Rico bar

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say four people were killed and five others are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a streetside bar in Puerto Rico. Authorities believe the shooting late Monday is tied to drug trafficking. Puerto Rico has long served as a transit point for multimillion-dollar drug shipments out of South America, but drug-related shootings involving multiple victims are considered rare. The shooting raises concerns that this could change. No one has been arrested.

