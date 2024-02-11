“Diva” film soprano Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez Smith has died at 75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A soprano well known for her performance in the French cult-classic film “Diva” has died. Funeral services were held Friday for Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez Smith in Lexington, Kentucky. She died at her home there earlier this month at age 75. Her daughter told The Philadelphia Inquirer that her mother died of cancer. Fernandez Smith was a Philadelphia native who sang through the U.S. and Europe during her operatic career. She opened the 1981 film thriller wearing a white gown and singing what became her career signature’s aria from the opera “La Wally.” She moved to Kentucky as her late husband returned to her home state to lead a university voice program.

