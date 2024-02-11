Best BBQ opens second South Coast location with a long line and $10. tri-tip specials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The opening of Best BBQ in Santa Barbara came with a long line and $10. tri-tip sandwiches.

The word traveled fast on social media to hungry customers. As the doors opened the line went down the street. At one point it had to be held at the door for the kitchen to get caught up.

Customers, some longtime tri-tip lovers, came away with positive reviews and scanned the menu closely for other choices including ribs, chicken and a hot link.

Best BBQ has a popular following in Santa Paula and recently remodeled the location at 716 State St.

The very visible kitchen with a glass divider adds to the experience for the customers.

Owners Juan Ramirez and Raj Singh were on hand greeting customers and expediting orders. Singh's cousins also have a restaurant, right next door, the Apna Indian Kitchen.