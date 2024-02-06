Georgia Republicans push requiring cash bail for 30 new crimes, despite concerns about poverty

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to require cash bail for 30 additional crimes is headed to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk after the House gave it final approval. Tuesday’s vote in the House would erode changes that Republican Gov. Nathan Deal championed in 2018. Those changes allowed judges to release most people accused of misdemeanors without bail. The measure would also limit charitable bail funds or even individuals from bailing multiple people out of jail. It reserves that ability only to those meeting legal requirements to be bail bond companies. Republican Rep. Houston Gaines says cash bail would force more people to show up in court. Opponents say it would strand poor defendants in jail and aggravate overcrowding.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.