Former rebel leader arrives in Haiti’s capital as protests against prime minister gains momentum

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former rebel leader has made a surprise appearance in Haiti’s capital amid large protests across the country for the second consecutive day, demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Guy Philippe, was seen Tuesday in the upscale community of Pétionville in Port-au-Prince, where he shook hands with Haitians at a park in front of a police station before he left. Shortly afterward, he called Radio Télé Éclair in the middle of a live show. He said he would be out on the streets Wednesday and said, “the fight is just the beginning.” The growing number of protests comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang violence and deepening poverty.

