Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state. Police in Vancouver said Monday that multiple people called 911 on Sunday about a man walking in traffic with the sword while making threats to injure people. Police say the man walked into Walmart just before officers arrived. Officers quickly located the man and got him to surrender. Police say the 43-year-old man had a knife in his pocket and was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment and other charges.

