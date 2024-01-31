Parents arrested in case of social media model charged with killing boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — Records show the parents of a social media model charged with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in South Florida have been arrested in Texas on charges related to the case. Jail records show that Kim and Deborah Clenney were taken into custody Tuesday in Austin, Texas. A Miami-Dade circuit judge had signed arrest warrants for the couple last week. They’re accused of trying to gain access to a computer that had belonged to Courtney Clenney’s deceased boyfriend after her 2022 arrest. Clenney had been going by the name Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans. She says she acted in self-defense when she fatally stabbed Christian Obumseli at their Miami apartment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.