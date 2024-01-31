Camp Lejeune water contamination tied to a range of cancers, CDC study says

NEW YORK (AP) — A large study ties contaminated drinking water at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune to an expanded range of cancers. Federal health officials released the study Wednesday. The study found military personnel stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from 1975 to 1985 had at least a 20% higher risk for a number of cancers. The list includes some types of leukemia and lymphoma and cancers of the lung, breast, throat, esophagus and thyroid. A federal law in August 2022 included language to address concerns of people who developed certain health problems they believe were linked to Camp Lejeune water contamination. It gave them a two-year window to file claims.

