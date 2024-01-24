Russia’s top diplomat accuses US, South Korea and Japan of preparing for war with North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat is accusing the United States, South Korea and Japan of preparing for war with North Korea. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a U.N. news conference Wednesday that this new military bloc brought together by the United States is building up military activity and conducting large-scale exercises. All of a sudden South Korea’s rhetoric “became even more hostile towards Pyongyang,” he said. “In Japan as well, we hear aggressive rhetoric” and it is seriously talking about setting up NATO infrastructure with U.S. assistance. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has been on a provocative run of weapons testing and threats that raised regional tensions to their highest point in years. Last week, the three allies conducted naval exercises.

