Protestor throws papers on court, briefly delaying Australian Open match between Zverev and Norrie
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A protestor threw papers onto an Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain. A person wearing a face mask threw anti-war pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the third set. Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued. Security escorted the protestor away.