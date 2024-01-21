Skip to Content
Protestor throws papers on court, briefly delaying Australian Open match between Zverev and Norrie

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A protestor threw papers onto an Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain. A person wearing a face mask threw anti-war pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the third set. Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued. Security escorted the protestor away.

