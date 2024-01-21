Paris Men’s Fashion Week draws to a close, matching subtle elegance with bursts of color

PARIS (AP) — Paris Men’s Fashion Week has wrapped up with a showcase of a style dichotomy. Collections ranged from subtle elegance, emphasizing timeless fashion with quality materials and muted palettes, to extravagant designs with bold colors and creative reinterpretations of menswear. Highlights on the final day on Sunday included Sacai’s warrior-chic collection, merging traditional Japanese elements with avant-garde designs, featuring dark, aggressive aesthetics and innovative patterning by Chitose Abe. WooYoungmi presented “PariSeoul,” a vibrant East-meets-West fusion with modernist elements and layered tailoring, symbolizing cultural blend. Celebrity sightings and collaborations added glamour, reflecting the evolving luxury fashion landscape’s diverse and expressive nature.

