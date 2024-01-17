Top NATO military officer urges allies and leaders to plan for the unexpected in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top NATO military officer says the war in Ukraine could “determine the fate of the world.” NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer says Western armies and political leaders must drastically change the way they help Kyiv fend off invading Russian forces. He told NATO top brass on Wednesday that “we need to expect the unexpected.” The senior officers are meeting over two days at NATO headquarters in Brussels. They are expected to detail plans for what are set to be the biggest military exercises in Europe since the Cold War later this year. The wargames are meant as a fresh show of strength from NATO to deter Russia from further attack.

