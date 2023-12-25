Skip to Content
Cabrillo Boulevard flooding was a rare sight on the Santa Barbara waterfront

Published 4:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The torrential rain Thursday left many people with one-of-a-kind memories and a storm story to tell for years, including the owners of the Harbor View Inn.

The Santa Barbara waterfront property right by Stearns Wharf had a front row seat the rising waters and street waves when the rain came down like some people hadn't seen in years. It overwhelmed the drainages and when the water rose the multi- lane street was impassable.

The hotel property did not have any damage, just memorable pictures.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

