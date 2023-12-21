Polish state TV relaunches its main newscast as the new government shakes up the media

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Viewers in Poland watched a remoulded main evening newscast on TVP state television Thursday after the new, pro-European Union government took control of state media to free it from the control and propaganda of the previous right-wing ruling team. The broadcast began with a report in which experts and officials explained why programs under the previous government violated standards of fairness and objectivity, and why the new government had to make changes quickly. Leaders of the Law and Justice party, which was part of the previous government, are protesting the change to state media standards under the new administration led by Donald Tusk.

