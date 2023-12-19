Regulators approve deal to pay for Georgia Power’s new nuclear reactors
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Regulators have unanimously approved an additional 6% rate increase to pay for remaining costs at Georgia Power Co.’s Plant Vogtle. The rate increase approved Tuesday is projected to add $8.95 a month to a typical residential customer’s current monthly bill of $157. It would take effect in the first month after Vogtle’s Unit 4 begins commercial operation, projected to be sometime in March. A $5.42 rate increase already took effect when Unit 3 began operating over the summer. The Georgia Public Service Commission’s vote was the final accounting for Georgia Power’s portion of the project to build a third and fourth reactor at the site southeast of Augusta