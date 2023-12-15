Plane crashes and catches fire on North Carolina highway with 2 people escaping serious injuries

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport around 8:15 p.m. Thursday with two people on board. WLOS-TV reports the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the plane hit power lines that cross I-26 and one wing hit a tractor-trailer. The plane was engulfed in flames. The highway patrol says the truck was damaged but the driver wasn’t injured. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

