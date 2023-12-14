Court voids fine given to Russian activist for criticizing war and sends case back to prosecutors

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Russia has overturned a fine handed to a veteran human rights advocate for speaking out against the war in Ukraine. The court sent Orleg Orlov’s case back to prosecutors, who have sought the co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial for three years. Orlov was convicted of publicly “discrediting” the Russian military after posting an article he wrote, denouncing the invasion of Ukraine, on Facebook. He has rejected the charges as politically motivated. A court in Moscow fined him about $1,500. Orlov appealed the verdict, but so did prosecutors. They want to revise the case, and Orlov believes the goal is to imprison him after all.

