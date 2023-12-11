Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general vows to defend potential 2024 Trump victory in court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general promises to defend a potential Donald Trump victory next year in the swing state. Josh Kaul defended election results in lawsuits challenging Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in Wisconsin in 2020. Biden’s victory in the state was ultimately confirmed. Kaul told The Associated Press on Monday that he will defend the 2024 results in court as well, even if Trump, a Republican, wins Wisconsin. He says he’s convinced that Wisconsin elections are accurate and reflect the will of voters.

