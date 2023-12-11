George Santos is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors

Prosecutors say in a court filing that former U.S. Rep. George Santos is in plea negotiations to settle his federal criminal fraud charges. Santos is scheduled to appear in federal court on Long Island for a hearing in the case Tuesday. He acknowledged in an interview that aired Sunday that a plea “is not off the table.” Santos has pleaded not guilty to making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to some of his campaign donors. He previously pleaded not guilty to other charges, including lying to Congress about his wealth and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.