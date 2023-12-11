A court sets aside the South African president’s recognition of the Zulu king

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has overturned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognize Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king of the country’s 15 million-strong Zulu nation in what may spark a lengthy battle for the throne. In a judgment delivered by Judge Norman Davis in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, Ramaphosa was criticized for not launching an investigation after he became aware that there was a dispute in the royal house regarding the selection of the heir to the throne. KaZwelithini was chosen as the heir to the throne and installed as the king last year after the death his father, but some of his siblings challenged the process and insisted that he is not the rightful heir.

