Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

By
Published 5:02 pm

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

The U.S. Marshals say a deputy was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press Wednesday the federal agent was flying to London to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the agent was accused of inappropriate behavior toward at least one woman on board. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. Marshals said in a statement it is cooperating with the UK investigation.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content