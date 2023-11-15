Sen. Joe Manchin says Donald Trump would destroy US democracy if he wins second term as president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says if U.S. voters give former President Donald Trump another term in the White House, “he will destroy democracy in America.” The comments come amid speculation that the West Virginia Democrat is eyeing his own third-party run for the nation’s high office. He says he doesn’t want to be a spoiler who contributes to electing someone else. Trump won every West Virginia county in two presidential elections. Manchin also had criticism for Democratic President Joe Biden, saying he has been pushed too far to the left during his term in office.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.