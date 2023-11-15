Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas signals her interest in NATO’s top job

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is signaling that she’s willing to put her name forward for NATO’s top job when it falls vacant next year. Kallas, who has led the small Baltic nation as its first female head of government since January 2021, was at the Politico Defence Summit in Washington. When asked whether she would like to be considered for the post of NATO secretary general, she replied simply, “Yes”. Her ruling Reform Party made no immediate comment. Estonia is the biggest per-capita contributor of military aid to Ukraine, and Kallas is strongly opposed to any peace deal that wouldn’t hold Russia to account for its invasion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.