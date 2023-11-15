Atlantic City Boardwalk fire damages entrance to casino, but Resorts remains open

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., (AP) — A fire that broke out on the Atlantic City Boardwalk has damaged an entrance to Resorts casino, but the facility remained open. Authorities say no one was injured. Fire Chief Scott Evans says blaze started underneath the Boardwalk shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday and quickly spread through the slats of the wooden walkway, driven by strong winds. Flames burned doors at the main Boardwalk entrance to the casino and melted part of its facade. But Resorts President Mark Giannantonio says the casino remained open and accessible through a secondary Boardwalk entrance, as well as side entrances along its side near its parking areas.

