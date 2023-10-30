Hong Kong leader defends new election rules even though biggest pro-democracy party can’t join race

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has defended the rules for the upcoming local elections as open and fair after an electoral overhaul effectively barred the city’s remaining pro-democracy activists from joining the race. The city’s largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, will be absent in next month’s district council election for the first time since its establishment in 1994. The party chairman Lo Kin-hei said he and other members could not secure enough nominations under the new rules authorities introduced to ensure “patriots administering Hong Kong.” But Chief Executive John Lee said candidates have to respect the decisions of the people they sought nomination from.

