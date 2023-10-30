Deaf family grieves father of 4 and beloved community leader who was killed in Maine shootings

LISBON FALLS, Maine (AP) — Communities that were sheltering in place in the aftermath of Maine’s shootings are beginning to move forward, with kids returning to school and residents celebrating Halloween. But dozens of family members are struck with loss, including a Maine woman who’s still waiting for the arrival of her husband’s body. Elizabeth Seal says she hopes to start finding closure. Her husband Josh Seal was a father of four and an American Sign Language interpreter who appeared during Maine’s daily pandemic briefings. An Army reservist opened fire Oct. 25 at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others.

