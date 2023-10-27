French Jewish groups set up a hotline for people in the community traumatized by Israel-Hamas war

PARIS (AP) — French Jewish groups have set up a helpline for people in the community traumatized by Israel-Hamas war. Organizers say dozens are calling in every day since shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas rampage in southern Israel. That goes from families who have lost loved ones to parents anxious about their children’s reaction and Holocaust survivors. Over 60 psychologists, psychiatrists and child psychiatrists are volunteering to call back those who leave messages on the helpline number. A psychologist said the parents’ top concern is for their children’s actual safety amid increasing antisemitic acts in France. The country has Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities and has seen both gatherings to support Israel and demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians.

