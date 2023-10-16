Skip to Content
Candidates wrangle over abortion policy in Kentucky gubernatorial debate

Published 5:51 pm

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron have accused each other of taking extreme positions on abortion policy. They wrangled over abortion during a televised debate Monday night in northern Kentucky. Their remarks came against the backdrop of Kentucky’s current law, which bans all abortions except when carried out to save a pregnant woman’s life. Beshear said his challenger celebrated the abortion ban’s passage. He pointed to Cameron’s long-running support for the law as written, without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Cameron pointed to Beshear’s opposition to abortion restrictions passed by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature.

