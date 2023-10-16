Arrest made in airport parking garage shooting that killed Philadelphia officer and injured another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they have made an arrest of a suspect in an airport parking garage shooting that killed one officer and wounded another last week. Police have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to release more information. Authorities say Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz arrived at work around 11 p.m. Thursday and discovered several people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued and both officers, as well as one of the suspects were shot. Authorities say Mendez was shot four times and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Ortiz was shot once and was released from the hospital on Saturday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.