Guatemalan police begin clearing protesters’ roadblocks after president threatens a crackdown

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Riot police have begun efforts to clear roadblocks by protesters that have paralyzed parts of Guatemala for more than a week. The effort came hours after President Alejandro Giammattei vowed to clear the country’s roadways. More than 120 roadblocks have snarled traffic and disrupted commerce as thousands of farmers and members of Indigenous communities demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras. Porras’ office has multiple open investigations related to August’s presidential elections and sought the suspension of the party of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. The protesters denounce those moves as attempts to thwart the incoming leader before he takes office in January.

