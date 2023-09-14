Tiny Italian island coping with thousands of migrants who arrived in a short span

MILAN (AP) — A migrant reception center in Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa is overwhelmed as it copes with transferring to the mainland thousands of migrants who arrived on small, unseaworthy boats in a 24-hour span this week. The Red Cross said on Thursday that 4,200 migrants remained at the center of the 6,800 who had swamped the tiny tourist and fishing island in a flotilla of some 120 boats arriving from Tunisia. Transfers to the mainland were ongoing.

