SLO Police arrest felon in possession of unserialized handgun after residential search

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Detectives with the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) arrested a 35-year-old Morro Bay man for being a felon in possession of an unserialized gun at a house in the 2000 block of Bayview while executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

The search warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into a video camera found in the bathroom of CCC Fitness in late August of this year detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to SLOPD, the investigation into the hidden camera at the gym is still ongoing and no charges have been recommended to the District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information about that crime, you are encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312.

During the search, SLOPD detectives found an unserialized handgun as well as a misdemeanor amount of a controlled substance relay SLOPD.

According to SLOPD, the man has a prior felony drug-related conviction which makes him a prohibited person from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The 35-year-old was present during the search, was placed under arrest, and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm-Felony, PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition-Felony, PC 24610-Possession of Undetectable Firearm-Misdemeanor, and HS 11377(a)(1)-Possession of Controlled Substance-Misdemeanor.