Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host Owen Shroyer has been sentenced to two months behind bars for joining the mob’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said Shroyer “helped create” Jan. 6, 2021, by spewing violent rhetoric and spreading baseless claims of election fraud to hundreds of thousands of viewers. Shroyer hosts a daily show called “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to illegally entering a restricted area — a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum sentence of one year behind bars. Shroyer’s attorney has repeatedly accused prosecutors of trampling on Shroyer’s free speech rights. A date for Shroyer to report to prison wasn’t immediately set. His attorney said he planned to appeal the sentence.

