Pleasant Labor Day, gradual warming ahead

Following a slightly damp weekend with light rain and gray skies, Labor Day was very pleasant. Temperatures were warmer Monday, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. The pattern of night to morning fog and afternoon sun will persist for several days. Daytime temperatures will remain consistent for most of the week, with temperatures below seasonal average for the time being.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the 80s and 90s for inland areas, with highs along the coast primarily in the 60s and 70s. There are a couple weather alerts to be aware of as the holiday weekend winds down. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for Ventura County Beaches until 5pm Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents along with waves between four to seven feet are expected. It is best to avoid the water if your holiday plans include a trip to the beach.

Another round of gusty Sundowner winds has prompted the National Weather Service to issue another Wind Advisory. It will be in effect for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range from 6pm Monday night until 3am Tuesday. Wind speeds between 20-30 mph are on deck, with gusts up to 45 mph. Take extra precaution if driving through the Gaviota Coast in a high profile vehicle during the listed hours.

A gradual warming trend will take place this week, the warmest conditions on deck for the end of the week and into the weekend.