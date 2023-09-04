Japan announces emergency relief measures for seafood exporters hit by China’s ban

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a $141 million emergency fund to help exporters hit by a ban on Japanese seafood imposed by China in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. The discharge of the wastewater into the ocean began Aug. 24 and is expected to continue for decades. Japanese fishing associations and groups in neighboring countries have strongly opposed the release, and China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood. China is the biggest overseas market for Japanese seafood and the ban is a major blow to the fisheries industry.

