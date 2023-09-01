3 Pakistani soldiers, 1 militant killed in separate shootouts during raids along the Afghan border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two soldiers and one militant have been killed in a shootout during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest alongside the border with Afghanistan. A military statement late Friday said security forces initiated an operation in Miran Shah, the main town of North Waziristan, “to eliminate remaining terrorists” after receiving concrete intelligence reports about the presence of militants, resulting in the death of an army major and another soldier, while one militant was killed and another injured. The army also said they conducted another raid on a militant hideout in Tirah valley of Khyber district along with the border with Afghanistan where a soldier and a militant were killed early Friday.

