3D-Printed Homeless Community Opening in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - A new homeless community that has been constructed with 3D-printed technology is set to open in San Luis Obispo.

Welcome Home Village is located at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street on what was previously the Bishop Medical Plaza parking lot.

Now, after a year of construction, it's been converted into a small collection of 54 housing units that have been created using 3D technology that has helped to reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Gardena-based Azure Printed Homes said each home has been built through recycling approximately 150,000 recycled plastic bottles.

Welcome Home Village is a collaboration with the City of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo County, along with project partners DignityMoves, Azure Printed Homes, and Good Samaritan Shelter.

The site includes 14 interim support units and 40 permanent supportive housing units and is specifically intended to house homeless individuals that have been living in the Bob Jones Trail area.

Residents will have access to a range of services that includes case management to medical coordination, substance use disorder counseling, mental health counseling.

Welcome Home Village rsidents will share facilities, such as laundry areas, landscaped open space, and other multiple community spaces, including work-study areas and private offices for meetings with case managers and other service professionals.

Earlier this month, an official ribbon-cutting was held, but the site isn't quite yet ready to open.

Final construction work is still happening on the property and is expected to be completed in the near future.

According to Good Samaritan Shelter, they are targeting the opening and move-in for the new residents to happen around mid-July.

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