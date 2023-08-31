Greek authorities say that dozens more migrants have reached Aegean islands from Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say nearly 200 more migrants have reached Greece’s Aegean Sea islands in boats from Turkey. That includes 51 people who came ashore on the high-end resort of Mykonos. The new arrivals come amid a steady rise in migration to the European Union country, which officials mostly attribute to better summer sailing conditions. Still, Italy remains by far the main entry point to the EU for migrants. More than 17,300 people have reached Greece, mostly by sea, so far this year, according to United Nations figures, compared to 19,000 for the whole of 2022. Since January, nearly 113,000 migrants have reached Italy, and almost 20,000 have arrived in Spain.

