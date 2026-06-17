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Free Meals Available for Santa Maria Kids & Teens This Summer

Dave Alley | KEYT
By
Published 11:55 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - With school now out for the next two months, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) started its 2026 Summer Meal Program this week.

From June 15 through Aug. 7, the program offers a free breakfast and lunch for all children and teens ages 1–18-years-old living in the Santa Maria community.

Meals will be available weekdays only from Monday through Friday and will be distributed at five different locations in the city, including school sites, non-profits, and faith-based organizations.

Breakfast is scheduled to be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., while lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Distributions will be held at the Boys & Girls Club, Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria Foursquare Church and Fesler Junior High School.

SMBSD said no paperwork, proof of income, or pre-registration is required for a child to receive a meal and families may simply bring their children to any participating open community site.

The 2026 Summer Meal Program schedule differs slightly at the various locations on dates. SMBSD listed the operational schedule as:

  • Boys & Girls Club (901 N. Railroad Ave.)
    • Active: June 15 – August 7 (Closed Friday, June 19)
  • Santa Maria Valley YMCA (3400 Skyway Dr.)
    • Active: June 15 – August 7
  • Fesler Jr. High School (1100 E. Fesler St.)
    • Active: June 16 – July 31 (Closed Friday, June 19 and Friday, July 3)
  • Allan Hancock College (800 S. College Dr.)
    • Active: June 22 – July 22 (Closed Friday, July 3)
  • Santa Maria Foursquare Church (709 N. Curryer St.)
    • Active: June 29 – July 31

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Article Topic Follows: Community
children
hunger
Santa Maria-Bonita School District
Summer meals

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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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