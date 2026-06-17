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Fire

Vegetation Fire Sparks Feet Away from Mission Santa Inés

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AlertCalifornia
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today at 12:09 pm
Published 12:18 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire happening just feet away from Mission Santa Inés in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.

The fire was reported around 10:46am Wednesday morning, according to a PIO with Santa Barbara County Fire.

The size of the fire was revised to 1.59 acres according to Watch Duty, and emergency response has been pulled back since the initial report.

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Alissa Orozco

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