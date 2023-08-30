Iran warns Israel that it will face retaliation for its airstrike on Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has condemned Israel’s airstrike on the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo earlier this week putting it out of service saying such attacks will eventually face retaliation. Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart on Wednesday in Damascus. Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran. Iran is a strong backer of the Syrian government and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to support President Bashar Assad during the conflict.

