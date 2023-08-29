Breaking impasse, Tennessee lawmakers adjourn tumultuous session spurred by school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety in the wake of a deadly school shooting. The GOP-dominant Statehouse refused to take up gun control measures over the past week and instead spent most of their time involved in political infighting. In a particular heated moment, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson on Tuesday appeared to have a brief physical interaction where both accused each other of shoving within moments of the House chamber adjourning the special session.

