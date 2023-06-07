Bronze statue of noted American author Willa Cather unveiled in US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bronze statue of renowned American author Willa Cather has been unveiled in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. Political leaders from Nebraska and Washington noted the author’s reputation as a writer who captured the pioneer spirit of those who lived on the open plains of the Heartland. The statue was created by Littleton Alston, a professor of sculpture at Creighton University, the first Black artist to have a statue in the collection. The statue shows the author holding a walking stick in one hand and writing paper in another, while taking a step forward. Cather’s most popular works include “My Antonia” and “O Pioneers.” She died in 1947.

